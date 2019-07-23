Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, who is on an official visit to United Arab Emirates, called on UAE's military leadership in Dubai and visited Shipbuilding Facility, Naval Forces Institute and Ghantout Naval Base at Abu Dhabi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ):Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, who is on an official visit to United Arab Emirates, called on UAE's military leadership in Dubai and visited Shipbuilding Facility, Naval Forces Institute and Ghantout Naval Base at Abu Dhabi.

During the visit, the Naval Chief held meeting with Commander of the UAE Naval Forces, Chief of Staff UAE Armed Forces and UAE's Defence Undersecretary in Dubai, according to a Pakistan Navy (PN) press release issued here Monday.

Upon his arrival at the Naval Headquarters in Dubai, the Admiral was warmly received by Commander of the UAE Naval Forces, Rear Admiral (Pilot) Saeed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan. A Guard of Honour was also presented to the Naval Chief at the occasion.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral naval collaboration besides agreed upon further enhancing bilateral naval collaboration in diverse realms.

The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy's contribution for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) and participation in Combined Maritime Forces (CMF).

He also thanked Rear Admiral Saeed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan for participation of UAE Navy in Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-19 at Karachi.

The Commander UAE Naval Forces highly appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy's efforts and commitment in support of collaborative maritime security and successful conduct of the Exercise AMAN-19.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi also called on Chief of Staff UAE Armed Forces, Staff Lt General Hamad Mohamed Thani Al Rumaithi and Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence Matar Salem Ali Al Dhaheri separately.

During the meetings, professional matters of mutual interest and bilateral defence ties were discussed. Later, the Naval Chief visited Martyr's Memorial where he laid wreath and offered Fateha.

During his visit to Abu Dhabi, the Naval Chief visited Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) Yard where he was received by head of the shipyard and given detailed briefing on the construction facilities at the shipyard.

The Naval Chief also visited various sections of the yard and appreciated the quality of work being undertaken at the ADSB.

Afterwards, Chief of the Naval Staff visited Naval Forces Unit & Ghantout Naval Base, met with heads of these institutes and discussed matters pertaining to mutual cooperation.

Pakistan and United Arab Emirates are tied in eternal bonds of friendship and brotherhood. A number of senior officers of UAE Naval Forces were trained in Pakistan. It is expected that current visit of the Naval Chief will further augment and expand defence ties between the two countries in general and Armed Forces in particular.