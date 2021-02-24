UrduPoint.com
Naval Chief Calls To Constantly Align Employment, Development Strategies With Evolving Threats

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 12:30 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Tuesday explained to constantly align employment and development strategies with evolving threats to deliver a resolute and strong response to any misadventure by the adversary.

He was addressing Pakistan Navy Operational Commands Seminar held at Bahria Auditorium Karachi as Chief Guest, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

Speaking on the seminar, Naval Chief emphasized on maintaining highest level of combat readiness.

The Admiral reiterated PN resolve to ensure seaward defence and to safeguard national maritime interests of the motherland at all costs.

He highlighted various development initiatives being undertaken by Pakistan Navy to maintain a balanced and potent force capable to defend Pakistan against maritime threats and challenges. The Chief Guest while appreciating quality of the papers commended panel members for presenting well researched papers and organizers for conducting the seminar in a professional manner.

Pakistan Navy Operational Command Seminar is a prominent event held annually under the auspices of Operational Commands i.e. Fleet and Coastal Command during which selected panels of officers from relevant Commands present papers on contemporary naval professional issues.

