Naval Chief chairs Command & Staff conference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The Command & Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy concluded here on Thursday which was chaired by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

During the conference, matters related to national security, geo strategic affairs, combat readiness and training of troops were discussed, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

The conference assessed the evolving maritime situation in the region due to ongoing conflict in middle East.

Under the prevailing maritime situation in the Middle East, deployment of Pakistan Navy Ship for the protection of Pakistan’s merchant ships was discussed.

Progress on Pakistan Navy projects including future plans was also reviewed and way forward was deliberated.

The Naval Chief emphasized on maintaining perpetual combat readiness to effectively thwart any aggression against Pakistan.

He lauded the initiatives undertaken towards capability development through acquisition of state of the art platforms and emerging technologies.

The Admiral expressed full confidence over high state of operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy to meet maritime challenges while safeguarding the maritime frontiers of Pakistan.

The Command & Staff Conference is the apex decision making body of Pakistan Navy in which Chief of the Naval Staff along with all Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders review the policies and plans of Pakistan Navy.