Naval Chief, Commander UAE Naval Forces discuss maritime affairs

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd July, 2019) Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi held a meeting with the Commander of UAE Naval Forces at Dubai Naval Headquarters and discussed cooperation in maritime affairs.According to media reports later, the Naval Chief also held meetings with the Chief of Staff of UAE's armed forces and under secretary of the country's Ministry of Defense and discussed matters of mutual interests.

A spokesperson of Pakistan Navy said that this visit of the Naval Chief will prove very important to strengthen relations between the forces of both the countries.