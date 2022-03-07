UrduPoint.com

Naval Chief Condoles Demise Of Former President Rafiq Tarar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Monday expressed his deep condolences on the demise of former President of Pakistan Rafiq Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Monday expressed his deep condolences on the demise of former President of Pakistan Rafiq Tarar.

"May ALLAH bless the departed soul and give strength to the grieved family to bear the loss, Ameen", the Naval Chief was quoted by the DGPR of Pakistan Navy in a tweet on its official handle as saying.

