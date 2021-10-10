ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Sunday extended his heartfelt condolences on the demise of Nuclear Scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

The Naval Chief said Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan's services in making Pakistan's defense invincible were unforgettable, said a Pakistan Navy media release.

"May Allah Almighty elevate the ranks of the deceased and grant patience to his family," the Naval Chief prayed.