UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Naval Chief Condoles Life Losses In Karachi Plane Crash

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 09:17 PM

Naval Chief condoles life losses in Karachi plane crash

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi expressed his deep grief over loss of precious lives in unfortunate PIA plane crash at Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi expressed his deep grief over loss of precious lives in unfortunate PIA plane crash at Karachi.

Naval Chief extended condolences to the bereaved families and directed Pakistan Navy Field Commands at Karachi to provide all out support to civil administration in rescue operation, a Pakistan Navy press release said.

Pakistan Navy fire tenders and rescue teams are participating on a large scale in rescue operation along-with other institutions.

Related Topics

Karachi Fire Pakistan Navy All PIA

Recent Stories

Zara Abid survives in Karachi plane crash

58 minutes ago

Ali Zafar distributes food among members of transg ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s proactive and pre-empti ..

1 hour ago

BoP CEO Zafar Masud miraculously survives Karachi ..

1 hour ago

CNS Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Expressed Grief O ..

1 hour ago

Exports the only way to strengthen rupee, reserves ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.