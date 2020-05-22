Naval Chief condoles life losses in Karachi plane crash

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi expressed his deep grief over loss of precious lives in unfortunate PIA plane crash at Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi expressed his deep grief over loss of precious lives in unfortunate PIA plane crash at Karachi.

Naval Chief extended condolences to the bereaved families and directed Pakistan Navy Field Commands at Karachi to provide all out support to civil administration in rescue operation, a Pakistan Navy press release said.

Pakistan Navy fire tenders and rescue teams are participating on a large scale in rescue operation along-with other institutions.