Naval Chief confers degrees to over 1,300 graduates at 27th convocation of Bahria University

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Pro-Chancellor Bahria University, conferred degrees to the graduating students of Bahria University Islamabad as chief guest at its 27th Convocation Ceremony held here on Saturday.

During the convocation over 1300 graduates were awarded degrees across various disciplines. A total of 103 graduates received gold and silver medals in recognition of their exceptional achievements, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

While addressing the ceremony, Chief of the Naval Staff congratulated the graduates and their families on their well-deserved success.

He urged the graduates to uphold values of discipline, ethics and service by contributing positively to society.

He reaffirmed Bahria University's commitment to achieve the pinnacle in academic excellence with proactive response to the competitive higher education landscape.

Earlier in welcome address, Rector Bahria University Vice Admiral (R) Asif Khaliq highlighted the academic achievements of the students and the importance of their future professional contributions.