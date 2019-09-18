Naval Chief confers medals on outstanding students

Chief of The Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Wednesday conferred medals and cash prizes on the students for their brilliant performance in academic and co-curricular activities

The prize distribution ceremony for outstanding students from educational institutes of Pakistan Navy at Karachi was organized here to acknowledge and award the high achievers of academic and sports at national and international levels, says a press release of ISPR-Navy issued here.

Chief of The Naval Staff addressing on the occasion lauded the performance and hardwork of the students and expressed his pleasure over the standard of education and extracurricular activities at PN educational institutes that polishes the skills and talent of the students and enables them to bring laurels not only to their institutes but also the country as well.

The awardees included Shumaila Rubab from Special Children school Karsaz who won gold medal in 200 meter race, silver medal in relay race and bronze medal in shot-put in Special Olympics World Games at Abu Dhabi.

Samreen Fazal from Special Children School Karsaz also secured first position in 500 meter cycling and won bronze medal in 1000 meter race and fourth position in 2000 meter rough track during the same event.

The awardees also included Maliha Anis for securing "Top in the World" award in subject of business studies and "Top in the Region" in Commerce subject in her Cambridge exams. Hina Khadim from Bahria Model College Majeed SRE also received a medal and cash prize from Chief of the Naval Staff for securing first position in Karachi in HSSC pre-engineering exams.

The ceremony was attended by parents of the students and teachers and staff of Pakistan Navy educational institutes.