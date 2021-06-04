UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Naval Chief Emphasises Officers To Be Prepared For Abrupt, Unforeseen Changes Like COVID-19

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 05:24 PM

Naval Chief emphasises officers to be prepared for abrupt, unforeseen changes like COVID-19

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Friday emphasised the officers to be prepared for abrupt and unforeseen changes like COVID-19 which has impacted all facets of life and challenged the traditional concept of security

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Friday emphasised the officers to be prepared for abrupt and unforeseen changes like COVID-19 which has impacted all facets of life and challenged the traditional concept of security.

Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi made these remarks addressing the Convocation ceremony of 50th Pakistan Navy Staff Course as Chief Guest held at Pakistan Navy War College (PNWC), Lahore, said a Pakistan Navy news release here received.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff underlined key global trends and changes taking place in geo politics, national security, demographics and technological dimensions.

Chief of the Naval Staff highlighted that maritime operationalization of CPEC will tremendously increase Pakistan Navy's responsibilities.

While dwelling on the power politics in Indian Ocean Region, the Naval Chief highlighted that prevailing hegemonic fantasies and rapidly shifting maritime landscape in the region demanded vigilance, sustained professional development and combat readiness.

Master Degrees were conferred to 82 graduates, comprising 54 officers from Pakistan Navy, four from Pak Army, five from Pakistan Air Force and 19 officers from friendly countries including Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Maldives, Saudi Arabia and SriLanka.

Earlier, Commandant Pakistan Navy War College gave a rundown of various professional and academic activities undertaken by the participants while highlighting the significant aspects of the course and challenges posed by COVID-19.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Army Pakistan Navy Bangladesh Iran Egypt Iraq CPEC Indonesia Saudi Arabia Maldives All From

Recent Stories

Consumers of mobile services paying highest tax in ..

4 minutes ago

Bilawal lashes out at ongoing “process of accoun ..

11 minutes ago

72,879 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

26 minutes ago

Russia reports 8,947 new COVID-19 cases, 377 death ..

41 minutes ago

Anti-polio drive to begin in Multan from June 7 in ..

6 minutes ago

U.S. private sector adds 978,000 jobs in May, bigg ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.