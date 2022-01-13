UrduPoint.com

Naval Chief Emphasizes Multifarious Traditional, Non-traditional Challenges Faced By Naval Forces Globally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2022 | 09:18 PM

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Thursday emphasized upon multifarious traditional and non-traditional challenges being faced in maritime realm by Naval forces throughout the globe

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as Chief Guest, at the Pakistan Navy Operational Commands Seminar held at Bahria Auditorium Karachi, said a Pakistan Navy media release.

Addressing the seminar, the Admiral urged to strengthen inter-agencies cooperation at national level and enhance collaboration at regional as well as global level to suitably counter and quell transnational threats in maritime domain.

The Chief Guest while appreciating quality of the papers commended panel members for presenting well researched papers and organizers for conducting the seminar in a professional manner.

Pakistan Navy Operational Commands Seminar is prominent event held annually under the auspices of Operational Commands i.e Fleet and Coastal Command during which selected panels of officers from relevant Commands present papers on contemporary naval professional issues.

