ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Wednesday emphasized the need to revive Iqbal's philosophy of Islamic Universalism and Muslim nationalism.

He was addressing the two-day International Conference on 'The Relevance of Iqbal's Quranic Wisdom on Youth Education and Development" organized by Bahria University Islamabad Campus, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

The objective of the event was to pay tribute and inculcate the philosophy of Allama Muhammad Iqbal among the young generation.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as Chief Guest of the Inaugural session through video link.

Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in his remarks emphasized the attendees to benefit from the intellectual discourses presented in the conference.

The Naval Chief underlined that young students must comprehend the message of Allama Iqbal and shape their personal lives to become the 'Shaheen' of Iqbal to improve the condition of our beloved homeland.

Earlier in his welcome address, Rector Bahria University Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat thanked worthy guests and speakers for their presence. Rector BU eloquently expressed that based on the philosophy of Iqbal, Bahria University aspires to provide all the opportunities to our youth for exploring beyond horizon.

The Online Conference actively explored different aspect of Iqbal's Philosophy for practical incorporation of his relevant theories in education and youth development programs.

The two-day event included key note speeches, panel discussions and research paper presentations related to Iqbal and his wisdom. Bahria University is promoting intellectual thoughts and visionary message of national heroes and scholars through academic and literary pursuits.

Bahria University has 'Iqbal Chair', a body which specifically focuses on objectives for implementing teachings of Iqbal amongst university students in an organized manner.

Speakers shared poetry of Allama Iqbal with the students and emphasized on Iqbal's concept of self-awareness, self-empowerment, self-discovery, knowledge and research. Students also presented Kalam e Iqbal and were motivated by the poetry.

Eminent Speakers included Senator Waleed Iqbal, Guest of Honor Ambassador of Turkey Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, Guest of Honor Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran Seyed Mohammad Ali Hossein, Dr. Baseera Ambreen, Director Iqbal academy, Professor Dr. Moeenuddin Nizam, and Professor Dr. Shahid Siddqui shared their intellectual thoughts on the subject.

The conference dynamically explored Iqbal's philosophical and practical guidance through academic exercise and probed ways for its implementation in different domains of an Islamic State.