Naval Chief Expresses Complete Satisfaction Over Operational Preparedness Of Pakistan Navy, Vows Solidarity With Kashmiri Brethren -command & Staff Conference Held At Naval Headquarters

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 06:44 PM

Pakistan Navy’s Command and Staff conference concluded at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th October, 2019) Pakistan Navy’s Command and Staff conference concluded at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. The conference was chaired by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.

During the conference, matters relatingprevailing regional and global security situation, operational preparedness, development plans of Pakistan Navy, and training/ welfare of troops were reviewed. Detailed brief on various ongoing and future Pakistan Navy projects and plans were also given to Chief of the Naval Staff.

While making an appraisal of prevailing geo-strategic milieu, Chief of the Naval Staff expressed full confidence over operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy and appreciated manifestation of organisational changes in the Fleet organization.

Highlighting the plight of Kashmiri people, the Admiral said that Pakistan will continue to support just & rightful struggle of Kashmiris till resolution of the issue.He also reaffirmed Pakistan Navy’s resolve to defend the maritime frontiers of the country and said that Pakistan Navy was ever ready to respond to any misadventure.

Command and Staff Conference is the apex decision making body of Pakistan Navy in which all Principal Staff Officers, Field Commanders and Pakistan Navy’s Flag Officers on secondment to other organizations undertake strategic review of Pakistan Navy’s Policies and Plans.

