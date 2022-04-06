UrduPoint.com

Naval Chief Expresses Confidence Over Combat Readiness Of Pak Navy

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2022 | 11:47 PM

Naval Chief expresses confidence over combat readiness of Pak Navy

Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Wednesday expressed confidence over combat readiness and significant contributions of Pakistan Navy in maritime domain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Wednesday expressed confidence over combat readiness and significant contributions of Pakistan Navy in maritime domain.

CNS Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi chaired the Command and Staff Conference held here at Naval Headquarters (NHQ), said a Pakistan Navy media release.

The Naval Chief was given briefing on important Pakistan Navy projects and matters related to geo strategic milieu, National Security, Operations' preparedness, training and welfare were reviewed.

The CNS lauded Pakistan Navy initiatives undertaken towards capability development and appreciated Field Commanders for successful conduct of Exercise SEASPARK 22.

Related Topics

Pakistan Navy Media

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Bans Single-Use Plastic Bags Starting Ju ..

Abu Dhabi Bans Single-Use Plastic Bags Starting June - Environment Agency

38 seconds ago
 25 professional beggars held

25 professional beggars held

39 seconds ago
 SA inaugurates programmes to benefit people in Ra ..

SA inaugurates programmes to benefit people in Ramazan

41 seconds ago
 CJ-AJK calls on Barrister Sultan

CJ-AJK calls on Barrister Sultan

44 seconds ago
 Biden Warned Xi of Consequences if China Supports ..

Biden Warned Xi of Consequences if China Supports Russia - Sherman

5 minutes ago
 IGP ensures protection to lives, property of citiz ..

IGP ensures protection to lives, property of citizens

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.