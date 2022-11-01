UrduPoint.com

Naval Chief Expresses Full Confidence Over High State Of Operational Preparedness

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2022 | 07:31 PM

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Tuesday expressed full confidence over the high state of operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy to meet all challenges while safeguarding the maritime frontiers of the country

The Naval Chief presided over the Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy that concluded here at Naval Headquarters, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

During the conference, matters related to geo-strategic milieu, national security, operational preparedness, training and welfare of troops were reviewed.

A comprehensive briefing on important on-going and future developmental projects of Pakistan Navy was also given to Chief of the Naval Staff.

The Naval Chief expressed confidence over combat readiness and significant contributions of the Navy in maritime domain.

He emphasized on strengthening of maritime security and maintaining combat readiness so as to effectively respond to any aggression against Pakistan.

The Naval Chief lauded the initiatives undertaken towards capability development through acquisition of emerging technologies.

He also appreciated the efforts put in by Field Commanders along with civil administration and various philanthropist organizations in providing continuous assistance to flood affected population.

Command & Staff Conference is the apex decision making body of Pakistan Navy in which Chief of the Naval Staff along with all Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders undertake review of Pakistan Navy's policies and plans.

