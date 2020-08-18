UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Naval Chief Expresses Satisfaction Over Bahria University's Efforts For Quality Education

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 08:00 PM

Naval chief expresses satisfaction over Bahria University's efforts for quality education

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Tuesday chaired the 43rd meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) of Bahria University and expressed his satisfaction over efforts of the varsity for quality education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Tuesday chaired the 43rd meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) of Bahria University and expressed his satisfaction over efforts of the varsity for quality education.

The session was carried out with a detailed briefing to the board based on the progress of various ongoing projects, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

Special reference was made to growth and diversification in academic disciplines, infrastructure, budget and new initiatives of academic and non-academic areas, inclusive of the contribution towards blue economy of the country in maritime domain.

The naval chief, who was also pro-chancellor and chairman of BoG of the varsity, appreciated the efforts protracted for focusing on students' grooming and quality education via academic teachings.

He also acknowledged the academic benchmarks being raised in the university aligned with its strategic and revised vision and mission that laid emphasis on imparting knowledge and inculcating creativity.

The BoG meeting was attended by board members including senior naval officers, Ministry of Science and Technology secretary, planning ministry adviser, Bahria University rector and relevant top management of the varsity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Navy Technology Education Budget Progress Top

Recent Stories

APHC for complete strike on Wednesday to condemn B ..

35 seconds ago

Closed colleges to be run under public-private par ..

36 seconds ago

Russia Impartial Regarding Potential US Pardon for ..

38 seconds ago

NATO Chief Calls on Belarus to Respect Fundamental ..

39 seconds ago

Sultan of Oman Appoints New Foreign Minister - Rep ..

42 seconds ago

Michel, Putin Agree to Continue Contacts After EU ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.