UrduPoint.com

Naval Chief Expresses Solidarity With Kashmiri Brethren

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Thursday expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir on Youm-e-Istehsal.

"The sacrifices of the Kashmiri people will not go in vain. The Kashmir issue should be resolved in accordance with UN resolutions and wishes of people of Kashmir", said the Naval Chief in a tweet shared by DGPR of Pakistan Navy.

