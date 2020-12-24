UrduPoint.com
Naval Chief Felicitates National Security Course-21 Graduates At NDU

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

Naval chief felicitates National Security Course-21 graduates at NDU

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief of the Naval, Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi Thursday congratulated the graduates of National Security Course-21 at the Graduation Ceremony held here at the National Defense University (NDU).

The naval chief was the chief guest at the graduation ceremony, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The Graduation Ceremony, marked the culmination of 'National Security Course' and was attended by participants from Civil Services of Pakistan, along with members from the armed forces.

The chief guest, while addressing the graduates, congratulated them on their achievements.

Having been equipped with requisite skills to handle professional matters concerning national security, he stressed that the graduates must do all what it takes to compliment the national response against the challenges faced by the country.

Towards the end, the chief guest also appreciated the contributions of the NDU in refining and defining national security concepts of the participants and enabling policy makers to acquire a better understanding of issues concerning national security.

