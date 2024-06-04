Naval Chief for addressing grave threats to marine ecosystems due to anthropogenic activities

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf on Tuesday demanded the stakeholders and nation as a whole to address the grave threats to marine ecosystems due to the anthropogenic activities posing serious risk to marine life and ecology.

In his message in connection to the World Environment Day issued by the Pakistan Navy, the Admiral said, "World Environment Day’ (WED) is observed on 5th of June each year and calls for protecting our natural surroundings. The day, celebrated under the ambit of United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) marks an occasion to raise awareness on the challenges facing our environment such as; pollution, illegal wildlife trade, unsustainable consumption, rising sea levels and food insecurity."

This year's theme for the WED is ‘Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience’. The occasion will serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need to protect our land, sea, and everything in between.

He said, "Pakistan's long coastline provides access to rich resources of livelihood for millions of people. Our marine resources are a treasure trove of biodiversity that support a vast array of marine life, from majestic sea turtles to colourful coral reefs."

However, the coastal areas and marine eco-system were facing grave threats from human activities that include marine pollution, such as oil spills and industrial effluents endangering marine life and contaminating the food chain, he added.

The Naval Chief added that overfishing and unsustainable fishing practices are depleting fish populations, damaging the delicate balance of our marine ecosystem. "Rising sea levels are causing coastal erosion which is accentuated by deforestation and construction activities that threaten the very existence of our coastal communities," he said.

Pakistan Navy, he said celebrates WED to highlight the significance of environment in Pakistan to promote awareness amongst personnel and encourage them to adopt practices conducive to the marine environment. PN has initiated numerous measures and actions ranging from collection of solid waste from harbour, establishment of Reedbed Plants in all areas under its jurisdiction and extensive tree plantation campaign. PN also continues to sensitize concerned Government and Non-Government organizations and departments to join hands and take actions to stem marine pollution and desertification.

A number of activities are planned by Field Commands and PN Units to inculcate a sense of responsibility amongst all to save and preserve our environment. I expect all under Command to make concerted efforts and conduct these activities earnestly. National Institute of Maritime Affairs is also organizing a one-day seminar on the theme of the day to create awareness in collaboration with Bahria University, WWF Pakistan and Ministry of Climate Change & Environmental Coordination.

"As a nation, we have faced numerous challenges and overcome them successfully through resilience and determination. Let us now unite to tackle the environmental crisis affecting our coastal areas and marine ecosystems with the same spirit, zeal and zest. We owe it to ourselves, our children, and the country's future to protect vast resources and nature's immense bounties.

Remember, a clean and environment friendly Pakistan is a prosperous Pakistan! Let us join hands to build a sustainable future, where our land and sea are preserved and forests, both ashore and in coastal zones, grown and nurtured for the generations to come," the Naval Chief said.