UrduPoint.com

Naval Chief For Re-affirmed Commitment, Resolve To Save Oceans From Further Degradation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Naval Chief for re-affirmed commitment, resolve to save oceans from further degradation

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Wednesday demanded the nation to re-affirm its commitment and resolve to save its oceans from further degradation and reverse the damage done so far.

In his message on World Oceans Day 2023, the Naval Chief said there was a dire need to review and conform to ways that would help protect and preserve oceans; Earth's ultimate source of life, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

World Oceans Day (WOD) is observed on the 8th June each year to raise awareness about the impact of human activities on the oceans and motivate people to use the ocean's resources sustainably.

Oceans, a major source of sustenance for life on earth, act as lungs to our planet as they provide more than 50% of the oxygen produced on this planet.

Oceans are also key absorbers of greenhouse gases and carbon dioxide.

The WOD aims to highlight challenges in preserving the health of the world's oceans and measures to maintain an ecological balance in the environment.

The theme selected by UN for WOD-2023 is 'Planet Oceans: Tides are Changing'. This year's theme reflects that change is occurring around the world for ocean preservation.

"On the eve of WOD, we acknowledge the challenges that are eroding the integrity of our waters - pollution, marine invasive species, extreme climatic changes and threats to the survival of marine life.

We depend on our oceans for livelihood; fishing alone, from catch to consumer, produces not only food for billions of people but also creates millions of jobs worldwide. Nearly 15% of animal protein consumed by humans comes from marine fish. As the challenges to the oceans continue to grow, so does the need for novel solutions, to fight these challenges," Admiral Niazi said.

He said to commemorate the significance of the WOD, Pakistan Navy played its due role in promoting safe and sustainable use of ocean resources.

Some major Pakistan Navy initiatives include; beach cleaning, construction of harbour debris collection barges, mangroves plantation, banning the use of destructive fishing nets, tackling oil pollution at sea and coordinating with industrial community to reduce waste dumping into the sea, he added.

The Naval Chief said a number of events were held to highlight the spirit of the day and activities planned to demonstrate seriousness about oceans and sustainable use of their resources.

An active and forthcoming participation by all under Command could significantly contribute to the objectives set on this occasion, he added.

Related Topics

World Pakistan Navy United Nations Oil June All From Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Imran Abbas showers praise on Lollywood actresses ..

Imran Abbas showers praise on Lollywood actresses in heartfelt note

3 minutes ago
 ADX signs agreement with Astana International Exch ..

ADX signs agreement with Astana International Exchange to enhance cooperation

15 minutes ago
 Operational Experts Forum on Terrorist Financing c ..

Operational Experts Forum on Terrorist Financing convenes on sidelines of MENAFA ..

15 minutes ago
 Economic Survey 2022-23 to be launched tomorrow

Economic Survey 2022-23 to be launched tomorrow

21 minutes ago
 SC adjourns hearing of Punjab election review case ..

SC adjourns hearing of Punjab election review case, review order Act

24 minutes ago
 UAE’s advanced circular economy opens bilateral ..

UAE’s advanced circular economy opens bilateral cooperation opportunities: Fin ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.