Naval Chief Hails PMSA For Effective Law Enforcement At Sea

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Naval Chief hails PMSA for effective law enforcement at sea

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf on Wednesday visited the Headquarters of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency and appreciated for it's effective law enforcement at sea.

Upon arrival, the Naval Chief was presented Guard of Honour by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) contingent, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

The Admiral was briefed on Maritime Security Operations, carried out by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency to uphold regulations and rule-based order at sea and safeguard the maritime interests of the country.

The Chief of the Naval Staff expressed his satisfaction over the law enforcement functions being undertaken by PMSA and commended the collective efforts of all in fulfilling the National and International obligations in the maritime domain.

