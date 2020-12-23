UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Naval Chief Heads Command & Staff Conference At Naval Headquarters Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 05:53 PM

Naval Chief Heads Command & Staff Conference At Naval Headquarters Islamabad

Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy concluded at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23nd Dec, 2020) Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy concluded at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. The Conference was chaired by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

Matters related to geo strategic milieu, national security, operational preparedness, training and welfare of troops were reviewed. Briefings on various ongoing and future developmental projects of Pakistan Navy were also given to Chief of the Naval Staff. While reviewing the continued deteriorated security situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIoJ&K), the forum reaffirmed the support for just and rightful struggle of Kashmiris.

The Naval Chief expressed confidence over combat readiness of the Navy. He emphasized on strengthening maritime security and to effectively respond to any aggression against Pakistan. The Naval Chief lauded initiatives taken towards capability development through acquisition of emerging technologies. The forum also discussed COVID-19 situation and reaffirmed implementation of Govt policies to restrict countrywide spread of the pandemic.

Command & Staff Conference is the apex decision making body of Pakistan Navy in which Chief of the Naval Staff along with Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders undertake review of Pakistan Navy’s Policies and Plans.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Pakistan Navy Jammu Government

Recent Stories

GHQ of Armed Forces celebrates graduation of 14th ..

9 minutes ago

Amjad Sabri’s daughter makes heart-wrenching bir ..

11 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo transports first batch of Pfizer ..

23 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler organises Sharjah Museums Authority

39 minutes ago

PM says police have pivotal role in uplifting the ..

41 minutes ago

IHC adjourns bail plea of accused Faisal Shaheen i ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.