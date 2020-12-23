Naval Chief Heads Command & Staff Conference At Naval Headquarters Islamabad

Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy concluded at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23nd Dec, 2020) Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy concluded at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. The Conference was chaired by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

Matters related to geo strategic milieu, national security, operational preparedness, training and welfare of troops were reviewed. Briefings on various ongoing and future developmental projects of Pakistan Navy were also given to Chief of the Naval Staff. While reviewing the continued deteriorated security situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIoJ&K), the forum reaffirmed the support for just and rightful struggle of Kashmiris.

The Naval Chief expressed confidence over combat readiness of the Navy. He emphasized on strengthening maritime security and to effectively respond to any aggression against Pakistan. The Naval Chief lauded initiatives taken towards capability development through acquisition of emerging technologies. The forum also discussed COVID-19 situation and reaffirmed implementation of Govt policies to restrict countrywide spread of the pandemic.

Command & Staff Conference is the apex decision making body of Pakistan Navy in which Chief of the Naval Staff along with Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders undertake review of Pakistan Navy’s Policies and Plans.