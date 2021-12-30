UrduPoint.com

Naval Chief Heads Command & Staff Conference At NHQ

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2021 | 05:30 PM

Naval Chief heads Command & Staff Conference at NHQ

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Thursday chaired the Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy that concluded here at the Naval Headquarters (NHQ).

During the conference matters pertaining to geo-strategic milieu, national security, operational preparedness, training and welfare of troops were reviewed, said a Pakistan Navy media release.

Briefings on various ongoing and future developmental projects of Pakistan Navy were also given to the Chief of the Naval Staff.

The forum reviewed evolving maritime security situation of the region and reaffirmed solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for their rightful struggle of self-determination.

The Naval Chief expressed confidence over high state of operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy to meet all challenges. The forum also discussed COVID-19 situation and reiterated strict compliance to standard operating procedures (SOPs) in line with the government policies.

The Command & Staff Conference is the apex decision making body of Pakistan Navy in which Chief of the Naval Staff along with Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders undertake strategic review of Pakistan Navy's Policies and Plans as well as the prevailing security environment.

