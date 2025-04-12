Naval Chief Heads Command & Staff Conference at Naval Headquarters Islamabad

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2025 | 01:25 PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The Command & Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy concluded at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. The conference was chaired by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

During the conference, participants assessed the evolving maritime situation in the region with a focus on national security, geostrategic affairs, and combat readiness. Progress on ongoing Pakistan Navy projects, along with future plans, was also reviewed.

The Naval Chief emphasized the importance of maintaining perpetual combat readiness to effectively counter both traditional and non-traditional threats in the maritime domain. He appreciated Navy’s efforts in acquiring advanced platforms and technologies, expressing confidence in its operational preparedness to safeguard Pakistan’s maritime frontiers.

Admiral Ashraf also commended the successful conduct of multinational exercise AMAN-25 and AMAN Dialogue, underscoring their significance in fostering maritime collaboration among regional and extra-regional naval forces. He noted that these initiatives reflect Pakistan’s commitment to cooperative maritime security, in line with Navy’s vision for a secure and stable maritime environment.

The Command & Staff Conference is the apex decision-making forum of Pakistan Navy, where the Chief of the Naval Staff, along with all Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders, reviews the policies and strategic plans of the service.

