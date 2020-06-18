UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Naval Chief Heads Command & Staff Conference At Naval Headquarters, Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 05:28 PM

Naval Chief Heads Command & Staff Conference At Naval Headquarters, Islamabad

Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy concluded at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020) Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy concluded at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. The Conference was chaired by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi. Field Commands participated in the conference through Video Tele-conference from respective Headquarters.

Matters related to geo strategic milieu, national security, operational preparedness, training and welfare of troops were reviewed. Detailed briefings on various ongoing and future developmental projects of Pakistan Navy were also given to Chief of the Naval Staff. The forum reviewed the deteriorated security situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) and reaffirmed the support for just and rightful struggle of Kashmiris.

The Naval Chief expressed confidence over operational preparedness of the Pakistan Navy. The forum also discussed COVID-19 situation, reaffirmed implementation of Govt policies to restrict countrywide spread of COVID-19 and simultaneous support to countrymen through ongoing relief operations being undertaken by Pakistan Navy.

Command & Staff Conference is the apex decision making body of Pakistan Navy in which all Chiefs of Staff, Principal Staff Officers and Field Commands undertake strategic review of Pakistan Navy’s Policies and Plans.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Occupied Kashmir Pakistan Navy All From Government

Recent Stories

MoHAP launches COVID-19 virtual information centre ..

31 minutes ago

PM takes notice of fuel crisis across the country

36 minutes ago

Trading of Gulfa Mineral Water &amp; Processing In ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP Under-Secretary visits Dibba Al-Fujairah Hos ..

1 hour ago

EU court says Hungary curbs on foreign-funded NGOs ..

1 minute ago

Four people hurt in road mishap in Khanewal

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.