Naval Chief Inaugurates Bahria University College Of Medicine
Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2024 | 06:52 PM
Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf on Thursday inaugurated Bahria University College of Medicine (BUCM) in the Federal Capital
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf on Thursday inaugurated Bahria University College of Medicine (BUCM) in the Federal Capital.
Speaking on the occasion, Admiral Naveed Ashraf appreciated the Bahria University's services and achievements in providing quality education in various fields, a Pakistan Navy news release said.
He underscored that while there were many opportunities and challenges ahead, BUCM would evolve into a premier institution for providing top-quality medical education.
The Naval Staff emphasized that the professionalism, commitment and dedication of faculty members were crucial to establish the campus as one of the leading medical institutes in the country.
Earlier, during his welcome address, Rector Bahria University Vice Admiral (R) Asif Khaliq acknowledged the support provided by Pakistan Navy in developing the campus.
The Project Director of Bahria University Health Sciences Islamabad presented details of the project and highlighted the facilities available for students.
The Naval Chief also visited various facilities at the campus and appreciated state of the art infrastructure.
The inaugural ceremony was attended by senior officials from Health Ministry, Pakistan Medical & Dental Council and Higher Education Commission, former rectors and faculty members of Bahria University and students.
