UrduPoint.com

Naval Chief Inaugurates High School At District Sanghar

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2023 | 01:02 PM

Naval Chief Inaugurates High School At District Sanghar

A simple yet impressive ceremony to inaugurate Admin and Secondary education block at Govt Boys High School (GBHS) was held at Sanghar

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25 May, 2023) A simple yet impressive ceremony to inaugurate Admin and Secondary education block at Govt Boys High School (GBHS) was held at Sanghar. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the ceremony as Chief Guest. Upon his arrival the Chief Guest was warmly welcomed by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah. Education Minister Sindh was also present at the ceremony.

The aim of High School inauguration is to provide quality education to the local students. Speaking on the occasion, Naval Chief expressed his deep sentiments and called it a matter of great pride to inaugurate the school where he spent precious moments of his student life. He paid rich tribute to his teachers who taught him great lessons of life and nurtured leadership qualities in him. The Admiral underscored that teachers are the backbone of nation building. They play their vital roles in shaping the overall structure of society through nurturing the children in all aspects i.e. academically, socially and morally.

Admiral briefly highlighted contributions of Pakistan Navy in education sector throughout hinterland of the country that include chain of Bahria Universities, Colleges and schools.

He emphasized that establishment of State-of-the-Art Cadet College Ormara is a testament of providing quality education for coastal community of Balochistan and beyond. Towards the end, Admiral thanked Govt of Sindh for the financial support in development of the school and provision of quality infrastructure and essential facilities for modern line education.

Earlier, during his welcome address, Education Minister Sindh Syed Sardar Ali Shah appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Navy in providing quality education services across the country. Chief Minster Sindh in his address also acknowledged the dedicated efforts of Naval Chief in paving way for the younger generations to achieve remarkable success in life.

The ceremony was attended by Members of National & Provincial Assemblies, Secretary Education, notable Civil & Military officials, faculty members and students.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Chief Minister Pakistan Navy Education Student Sanghar Murad Ali Shah All Government

Recent Stories

Unleashing Design and Photography Excellence: vivo ..

Unleashing Design and Photography Excellence: vivo V27e Launches in Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of She ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of Sheikh Zayed Book Award 2023

52 minutes ago
 DEWA CEO welcomes President of UAE Singapore Busin ..

DEWA CEO welcomes President of UAE Singapore Business Council

52 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 International Ski Federation Extends Suspension of ..

International Ski Federation Extends Suspension of Russian Athletes

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.