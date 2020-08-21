Naval Chief inaugurates new Joint Maritime Information Coordination Center

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi inaugurated the new state of the art Joint Maritime Information Coordination Centre (JMICC) here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi inaugurated the new state of the art Joint Maritime Information Coordination Centre (JMICC) here on Friday.

Joint Maritime Information Coordination Centre (JMICC) would function as a nerve centre to harmonise the efforts of all maritime related organizations/ agencies, according to a news release issued on Friday.

It helps generating a coordinated response to maritime security challenges within Pakistan's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), primarily through information sharing and inter department/ agency coordination. The centre was established in February 2013 and is manned round the clock by a competent team which include representatives of relevant stakeholders.

The new setup of JMICC has been equipped with indigenously developed Joint Maritime Information Sharing (JMIS) software, a modern operations room and associated infrastructure.

The capacity enhancement will enable JMICC to effectively knit maritime entities of Pakistan and International Information Fusion Centres (IFCs) to augment safety and security in the maritime domain.

During the ceremony, the Naval Chief termed the event an important milestone, which will further support PN's effort to promote maritime security in the region. He appreciated the indigenous efforts to develop such a state of the art system.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Chief of Staff (Operations), Commander Pakistan Fleet, Commander Coast, Commander Karachi and other Senior Naval Officers.