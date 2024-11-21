Open Menu

Naval Chief Inaugurates Pakistan Maritime Science, Technology Park

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2024 | 06:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The groundbreaking ceremony of Pakistan’s first Maritime Science and Technology Park (PMSTP) was held here Thursday at EXPO Centre during IDEAS-2024.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, graced the event as the chief guest, said a news release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pakistan Navy).

While addressing the ceremony, the Naval Chief highlighted historic significance of the project, stating that PMSTP will pave the way for much-needed growth in maritime sciences, technologies, businesses, and industries.

He emphasized that this initiative will open new avenues for enhancing Pakistan’s GDP and advancing the maritime sector.

The Naval Chief further underscored that the success of PMSTP reflects strong partnerships cultivated with visionary individuals and organizations.

PMSTP is the country’s first dedicated maritime science park, integrating academia, industry, and government in a unique collaboration to foster growth across Pakistan’s maritime sectors.

The park’s initiatives will target diverse fields, including Naval Technologies, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Ocean Renewable Energy, Seafood Processing, Shipbuilding, and Coastal Tourism.

PMSTP is envisioned as a transformative hub for innovation and advancement, focusing on maritime science and technology to bolster Pakistan’s blue economy.

The project represents a significant step toward addressing Pakistan’s economic challenges, with plans for expansion beyond Karachi to Islamabad, Lahore, and Gwadar.

