UrduPoint.com

Naval Chief Lauds BU For Students Grooming Via Academic Teachings, Social Values

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 10:15 PM

Naval chief lauds BU for students grooming via academic teachings, social values

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Tuesday chaired the 45th meeting of Bahria University (BU) Board of Governors (BoG) at BU Head Office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Tuesday chaired the 45th meeting of Bahria University (BU) Board of Governors (BoG) at BU Head Office.

A detailed briefing was given to the board on the advancement of various continuing projects, with special reference to growth and diversification in academic disciplines, infrastructure enhancement, budget and new initiatives of academic and non-academic areas, said a Pakistan Navy news release.

The chief of the naval staff who is also the pro-chancellor and chairman of BU BoG, lauded the varsity's endeavours for laying emphasis on the grooming of students via academic teachings and social values.

He also appreciated the raised academic benchmarks of the university, aligned with its strategic vision and mission.

The BoG meeting was attended by the board members and the relevant top BU management.

Related Topics

Pakistan Navy Budget Top

Recent Stories

Rich tributes paid to police martyrs

Rich tributes paid to police martyrs

2 minutes ago
 Pentagon Lifts Lockdown Implemented After Shooting ..

Pentagon Lifts Lockdown Implemented After Shooting Incident - Force Protection A ..

2 minutes ago
 Opponents carrying out negative campaigning agains ..

Opponents carrying out negative campaigning against me: SAPM Arbab Ghulam Rahim

2 minutes ago
 Dr. Shahzad Waseem calls for political, strategic, ..

Dr. Shahzad Waseem calls for political, strategic, & economic cooperation in Mus ..

2 minutes ago
 EPA confiscates plastic bags, fines major stores i ..

EPA confiscates plastic bags, fines major stores in Aabpara market

15 minutes ago
 Missing Belarus dissident found hanged in Ukraine ..

Missing Belarus dissident found hanged in Ukraine park

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.