Naval chief lauds BU for students grooming via academic teachings, social values

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Tuesday chaired the 45th meeting of Bahria University (BU) Board of Governors (BoG) at BU Head Office.

A detailed briefing was given to the board on the advancement of various continuing projects, with special reference to growth and diversification in academic disciplines, infrastructure enhancement, budget and new initiatives of academic and non-academic areas, said a Pakistan Navy news release.

The chief of the naval staff who is also the pro-chancellor and chairman of BU BoG, lauded the varsity's endeavours for laying emphasis on the grooming of students via academic teachings and social values.

He also appreciated the raised academic benchmarks of the university, aligned with its strategic vision and mission.

The BoG meeting was attended by the board members and the relevant top BU management.