Tue 02nd February 2021 | 09:16 PM

Naval Chief lauds BU's endeavours emphasising students' grooming

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Tuesday chaired his first Bahria University's board of governors (BoG) meeting and lauded the varsity's endeavours for laying emphasis on the grooming of students via academic teachings and social values

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Tuesday chaired his first Bahria University's board of governors (BoG) meeting and lauded the varsity's endeavours for laying emphasis on the grooming of students via academic teachings and social values.

Chief of the Naval Staff who is also the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Board of Governors Bahria University (BU) chaired the board's 44th meeting at BU Head Office here, said a press release by Pakistan Navy.

A detailed briefing was given to the board on the advancement of various continuing projects, with special reference to growth and diversification in academic disciplines, infrastructure enhancement, budget and new initiatives of academic and nonacademic areas.

He also appreciated the raised academic benchmarks of the university, aligned with its strategic vision and mission, inclusive of the programs introduced in the field of Maritime Research and Studies.

Bahria University is emerging as a leading Maritime University of Pakistan with the fundamental aim of contributing towards National Blue Economy of the country via Research-oriented approach and various specializations in Maritime Sciences domain.

BoG meeting was attended by Board Members including senior Naval Officers, reps of Ministry of Science & Technology, Financial Minister, Rector BU Vice Admiral (R) Kaleem Shaukat and relevant top management of Bahria University.

This was Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi first BoG meeting as Naval Chief and Board Chairman.

