Naval Chief Meets Commander Kenya Navy, Visits Various Naval Institutions

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 08:13 PM

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Friday called on Commander Kenya Navy and also visited various naval institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Friday called on Commander Kenya Navy and also visited various naval institutions. The Naval chief is on an official visit to Kenya where upon his arrival at Mtongwe Naval Base, the Admiral was received by Commander Kenya Navy, Maj General Levi Franklin Mghalu and was introduced to the Principal Staff Officers.

A Guard of Honour was presented to the Naval Chief at the occasion, said a release issued here by Director General Public Relations (Navy).

During the meeting with Commander Kenya Navy, matters of mutual interest and bilateral naval collaboration were discussed. Both the dignitaries agreed upon further enhancing mutual cooperation in diverse realms.

The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy's contribution for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) and participation in Combined Maritime Forces (CMF).

Commander Kenya Navy appreciated and acknowledged the role and contributions of Pakistan Navy in spearheading various initiatives for maintaining peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region.Later, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited various institutions of Kenya Navy including Kenya Navy Training College (KNTC), Bridge Simulator and under construction Kenya Naval Dockyard where the Naval Chief was given on-site briefings. The Admiral visited various sections of the Training College and appreciated the standards of training. The Naval Chief also planted a sapling at the College.

It is expected that the recent visit of the Naval Chief will further enhance and expand defence ties between the two countries in general and Armed Forces in particular.

