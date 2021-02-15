Naval Chief meets foreign military delegates participating AMAN 21 drill

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Foreign military delegates participating in the ongoing Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN 21 on Monday called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

The visiting dignitaries included Southern Fleet Commander of Iran Commodore Arya Shafaqat, Director of Naval Operations Centre Iraq Brigadier Wael Abdul Mohsin Shayyin, Deputy Hydrographer of Nigerian Navy Commodore Sunday Daniel and Area Commander of Palestinian Navy Commodre Hazem S N Abu Hannoud who met the Naval Chief in separate meetings, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

Matters of defence collaborations and maritime security were discussed during the interactions.

The Naval Chief thanked the dignitaries for participation in Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN 21 to enhance the collaborative efforts for peace and maritime security while highlighting Pakistan Navy's initiatives for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) and regular engagements with other countries.

The visiting dignitaries highly appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy's efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region and conduct of 7th Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN 21.

Besides, the three-days International Maritime Conference (IMC-21) organized on the theme of 'Development of Blue Economy under a Secure and Sustainable Environment: A Shared Future for Western Indian Ocean Region' by National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) under the auspices of Pakistan Navy has culminated at Karachi.

The Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Makhdoom Shah MahmoodQureshi graced the Closing Ceremony as Chief Guest. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was also present at the event.

While addressing the IMC audience, the Foreign Minister praised Pakistan Navy for promoting maritime awareness in the country, spearheading efforts for the development of Blue Economy and taking various initiatives to ensure peace and order at sea individually and in collaboration with regional and extra regional navies.

Earlier, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in his closing remarks thanked all the speakers, panelists and participants and also commended efforts of NIMA for successful conduct of the event.

The conference included an array of prominent speakers who delivered addresses during the conference presenting their dynamic thoughts over theme of the conference.