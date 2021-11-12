UrduPoint.com

Naval Chief Meets Military Dignitaries Of Kuwait

Fri 12th November 2021 | 08:30 PM

Naval Chief meets military dignitaries of Kuwait

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Friday met military dignitaries of Kuwait during his official visit to the Gulf state

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Friday met military dignitaries of Kuwait during his official visit to the Gulf state.

During the visit, the Naval Chief called on Deputy Director of General Directorate for Coast Guard Brigadier General Saleh Al-Fojeri, Under Secretary National Guard Lieutenant General Hashem Abdul Razzaq Al-Rifai, Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Khaled Saleh Al-Sabah and Commander Kuwait Naval Forces Brigadier General Hazza Al-Alati, separately, said a Pakistan Navy media release here received.

Upon arrival at Sabah Al-Ahmad Naval Base, Chief of the Naval Staff was received by Deputy Director of General Directorate for Coast Guard and a ceremonial Guard of Honour was presented to the Naval Chief.

During the meeting with Deputy Director of General Directorate for Coast Guard Brigadier General Saleh Al-Fojeri, regional maritime security and professional matters of mutual interest were discussed. Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy's efforts and various initiatives for ensuring maritime security in the region. Deputy Director of General Directorate for Coast Guard appreciated Pakistan Navy's initiatives in support of collaborative maritime security in the region and acknowledged significance of strong bilateral naval collaboration.

Earlier, during separate meetings with Under Secretary National Guard at National Guard Headquarters and Chief of General Staff of Kuwait Armed Forces at Army General Staff Headquarters, professional matters of mutual interest including bilateral defence collaboration were deliberated.

The dignitaries, while acknowledging the significance of strong bilateral military cooperation in diverse realms, stressed on enhancing collaborations in expanded military domains.

Later, during the visit of Muhammad Al-Ahmad Naval Base, Chief of the Naval Staff called on Commander Kuwait Naval Forces Brigadier General Hazza Al-Alati. Both the dignitaries discussed the matters of mutual naval collaboration including Regional Maritime Security Patrols and participation in Combined Maritime Forces (CMF). The Commander of Kuwait Naval Forces lauded the significant efforts of Pakistan Navy in the realm of maritime security in the region. The Naval Chief was also given operational briefing regarding operational capabilities of Kuwaiti Naval Forces.

It is expected that visit of the Naval Chief will further boost and expand defence ties between the two countries in general and navies in particular.

