UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Naval Chief Meets Military Leadership Of UAE

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 11:27 PM

Naval Chief meets military leadership of UAE

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi during an official visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE) called on Chief of Staff UAE Armed Forces Lieutenant General Hamad Mohamed Thani Al Rumaithi and Commander UAE Naval Forces Rear Admiral (Pilot) Saeed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan separately

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ):Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi during an official visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE) called on Chief of Staff UAE Armed Forces Lieutenant General Hamad Mohamed Thani Al Rumaithi and Commander UAE Naval Forces Rear Admiral (Pilot) Saeed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan separately.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, the Admiral was received by Commander UAE Naval Forces and presented ceremonial Guard of Honour, said a Pakistan Navy press release received here on Friday.

The Naval Chief was given comprehensive briefing on UAE Navy.

The Admiral also visited Shipbuilding Facility, Naval Forces Institute and Ghantout Naval Base at Abu Dhabi.

During call on with Commander UAE Naval Forces, matters of bilateral naval collaboration and regional maritime security were discussed.

The Naval Chief underscored Pakistan Navy's initiative for ensuring maritime security in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) and participation in Combined Maritime Force.

The Naval Chief also thanked Commander UAE Naval Forces for participation in Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-21. Commander UAE Naval Forces acknowledged Pakistan Navy's efforts and commitment in support of collaborative maritime security and appreciated successful conduct of Exercise AMAN-21.

Later, during call on with Chief of Staff UAE Armed Forces, professional matters of mutual interest including bilateral defence collaboration were discussed.

The Naval Chief highlighted importance of enhancing cooperation between the armed forces of both the countries through bilateral exercises and training programs.

The dignitaries acknowledged the importance of strong military cooperation among the two countries.

It is expected that visit of the Naval Chief will further augment and expand defence ties between the two countries in general and Armed Forces in particular.

Related Topics

Pakistan Navy UAE Abu Dhabi Visit United Arab Emirates

Recent Stories

UK orders inquiry into new coal mine

24 minutes ago

Verstappen shines as Hamilton loses way in Bahrain ..

24 minutes ago

Over 3 dozen bikers booked for one-wheeling

24 minutes ago

Johnson buffeted by Brexit discontent in N.Ireland ..

24 minutes ago

Fatah Says Jailed Leader Barghouti to Back Party, ..

24 minutes ago

144 imposed; wearing face mask mandatory at public ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.