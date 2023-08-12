Naval Chief meets Royal Malaysian Navy leadership during official visit to Malaysia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi called-on Naval Leadership of Royal Malaysian Navy during an official visit to Malaysia.

Upon arrival at the Ministry of Defence, the Chief of the Naval Staff was received by Chief of Royal Malaysian Navy Admiral Tan Sri Abdul Rahman bin Ayob and was presented Guard of Honour, a Pakistan Navy news release said on Saturday.

During the meeting with the Chief of the Royal Malaysian Navy, matters of bilateral naval collaboration and regional maritime security were discussed.

The Naval Chief underscored the contribution of the Pakistan Navy towards regional maritime peace and stability through its initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) and participation in the Combined Maritime Force.

The Chief of the Royal Malaysian Navy appreciated the Pakistan Navy's role in support of collaborative maritime security in the region and acknowledged the significance of strong bilateral defence collaboration.

Later on, Pakistani Naval Chief visited Malaysian National Defence College PUSPAHANAS. The Chief of the Naval Staff was received by the President of PUSPAHANAS and was presented Guard of Honour.

Thereafter a detailed briefing was given to the Naval Chief on the training being imparted at the college. The Chief of the Naval Staff also met the DG National Hydrographic Center (NHC) and was briefed on the roles and capabilities of the National Hydrographic Center.

Admiral Niazi sought to enhance collaboration between Malaysian National Hydrographic and Hydrographic Services of Pakistan to learn from each other's experiences.

Pakistan and Malaysia historically enjoy brotherly relations and the visit of Naval Chief will further augment and expand defence ties between the two countries in general and navies in particular.