Naval Chief offers fateha at Mazar e Quaid

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Mohammad Amjad Khan Niazi here on Tuesday visited the mausoleum of Quaid e Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah to mark his respect for the father of the nation.

Admiral Niazi , who had only recently assumed his responsibility as the Chief of Pakistan Navy offered fateha and laid floral wreath at the mazar, said a spokesman of Pakistan Navy.

The Naval Chief also inked his remarks in the visitor's book and paid glowing tributes to the great leader who led the muslims of British India to get a separate homeland for themselves.