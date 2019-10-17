UrduPoint.com
Naval Chief, Omani Chief Of Staff Discuss Regional Security

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 04:02 PM

Naval Chief, Omani Chief of Staff discuss regional security

Chief of Staff of the armed forces of Oman Lieutenant General Ahmed Bin Harith called on Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in Islamabad on Thursday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th October, 2019) Chief of Staff of the armed forces of Oman Lieutenant General Ahmed Bin Harith called on Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in Islamabad on Thursday.They discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security and bilateral cooperation.

The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy's role in regional maritime security.The Chief of Staff of Oman armed forces appreciated strong relationship between navies of the two countries and reiterated resolve to further expand it.Earlier on arrival, the dignitary was presented guard of honour.

He laid wreath at the martyrs' monument at the Naval Headquarters.

