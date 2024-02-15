Naval Chief Oversees Conduct Of Exercise Seaspark 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2024 | 07:13 PM
Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf on Thursday visited naval ships at sea, creeks areas on the coastal belt of Sindh and coastal areas of Balochistan to oversee the conduct of Exercise Seaspark 2024 and meet the deployed troops in the exercise
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf on Thursday visited naval ships at sea, creeks areas on the coastal belt of Sindh and coastal areas of Balochistan to oversee the conduct of Exercise Seaspark 2024 and meet the deployed troops in the exercise.
Exercise Seaspark 2024 is a major maritime exercise of Pakistan Navy (PN) which is regularly conducted after every two years on two force concept i.e. Blue Force (own force) and Orange Force (enemy force). The purpose of the exercise is to plan and conduct naval operations as per wartime procedures to check operational readiness, major mobilisation of personnel and practice coordination between various elements of PN to undertake complex operations, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.
During the operations at sea, the PN warships and aircraft also detected Indian Navy ships, submarines and aircraft, attempting to covertly observe the exercise and interpret PN war plans. Accordingly, necessary safeguards were taken by the PN.
During the visit of Maritime Headquarters at Karachi, the Chief of the Naval Staff was given a briefing by the Orange and Blue Naval Force Commanders on the conduct of operations by the respective forces.
Thereafter, the Naval Chief visited Keti Bandar Post and Battalion Headquarters of Pak Marines at Shah Bandar where he was briefed on combat readiness for defence of Creeks areas which constitutes the South Eastern maritime boundary with India.
During the visit, the Naval Chief interacted with the troops deployed in difficult marshy areas and appreciated their devotion and high morale.
Later on, the Naval Chief also visited Jinnah Naval Base at Ormara and naval ships operating at sea. During the visits, the CNS expressed his satisfaction on the professional excellence, high morale and perpetual readiness of the Pakistan Navy to ensure impregnable maritime defence of motherland and reaffirmed its resolve to safeguard national maritime interests.
Recent Stories
Soybean promotion imperative to cut $1200m import bill
DC stresses to devise effective micro plan for Polio campaign
KMC Council to meet on Feb 22
LESCO collects over Rs 105m from 2,070 defaulters
Champions Trophy 2025: Jay Shah opens up about Indian team’s visit to Pakistan
May-9 case: ATC allows attachment of 9 PTI leaders' properties
Cabinet approves Syed Tariq Muhammad's appointment as PBM MD
Two South African soldiers killed on DR Congo mission
LESCO releases insolvent institutions' list
PPSC Chairman Zafar Iqbal addresses his farewell meeting
Haris Rauf penalized for not joining Pakistan Test squad for Australia tour
Pak IT companies to contribute 3.1b USD in 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC stresses to devise effective micro plan for Polio campaign2 minutes ago
-
KMC Council to meet on Feb 222 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 105m from 2,070 defaulters2 minutes ago
-
May-9 case: ATC allows attachment of 9 PTI leaders' properties9 minutes ago
-
Cabinet approves Syed Tariq Muhammad's appointment as PBM MD8 minutes ago
-
LESCO releases insolvent institutions' list9 minutes ago
-
PPSC Chairman Zafar Iqbal addresses his farewell meeting16 minutes ago
-
Pak IT companies to contribute 3.1b USD in 202413 minutes ago
-
Re-polling held in polling station of Ghotki's PS-18: ECP6 minutes ago
-
South Punjab Secretariat nears completion6 minutes ago
-
Two minor sisters burn to death as hut catches fire6 minutes ago
-
MTT-WOP to complete oil pipeline from Karachi to Peshawar16 minutes ago