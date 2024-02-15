Open Menu

Naval Chief Oversees Conduct Of Exercise Seaspark 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2024 | 07:13 PM

Naval Chief oversees conduct of Exercise Seaspark 2024

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf on Thursday visited naval ships at sea, creeks areas on the coastal belt of Sindh and coastal areas of Balochistan to oversee the conduct of Exercise Seaspark 2024 and meet the deployed troops in the exercise

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf on Thursday visited naval ships at sea, creeks areas on the coastal belt of Sindh and coastal areas of Balochistan to oversee the conduct of Exercise Seaspark 2024 and meet the deployed troops in the exercise.

Exercise Seaspark 2024 is a major maritime exercise of Pakistan Navy (PN) which is regularly conducted after every two years on two force concept i.e. Blue Force (own force) and Orange Force (enemy force). The purpose of the exercise is to plan and conduct naval operations as per wartime procedures to check operational readiness, major mobilisation of personnel and practice coordination between various elements of PN to undertake complex operations, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

During the operations at sea, the PN warships and aircraft also detected Indian Navy ships, submarines and aircraft, attempting to covertly observe the exercise and interpret PN war plans. Accordingly, necessary safeguards were taken by the PN.

During the visit of Maritime Headquarters at Karachi, the Chief of the Naval Staff was given a briefing by the Orange and Blue Naval Force Commanders on the conduct of operations by the respective forces.

Thereafter, the Naval Chief visited Keti Bandar Post and Battalion Headquarters of Pak Marines at Shah Bandar where he was briefed on combat readiness for defence of Creeks areas which constitutes the South Eastern maritime boundary with India.

During the visit, the Naval Chief interacted with the troops deployed in difficult marshy areas and appreciated their devotion and high morale.

Later on, the Naval Chief also visited Jinnah Naval Base at Ormara and naval ships operating at sea. During the visits, the CNS expressed his satisfaction on the professional excellence, high morale and perpetual readiness of the Pakistan Navy to ensure impregnable maritime defence of motherland and reaffirmed its resolve to safeguard national maritime interests.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh India Balochistan Pakistan Navy ISPR Visit Orange Post

Recent Stories

Soybean promotion imperative to cut $1200m import ..

Soybean promotion imperative to cut $1200m import bill

2 minutes ago
 DC stresses to devise effective micro plan for Pol ..

DC stresses to devise effective micro plan for Polio campaign

2 minutes ago
 KMC Council to meet on Feb 22

KMC Council to meet on Feb 22

2 minutes ago
 LESCO collects over Rs 105m from 2,070 defaulters

LESCO collects over Rs 105m from 2,070 defaulters

2 minutes ago
 Champions Trophy 2025: Jay Shah opens up about Ind ..

Champions Trophy 2025: Jay Shah opens up about Indian team’s visit to Pakistan

10 minutes ago
 May-9 case: ATC allows attachment of 9 PTI leaders ..

May-9 case: ATC allows attachment of 9 PTI leaders' properties

9 minutes ago
Cabinet approves Syed Tariq Muhammad's appointmen ..

Cabinet approves Syed Tariq Muhammad's appointment as PBM MD

8 minutes ago
 Two South African soldiers killed on DR Congo miss ..

Two South African soldiers killed on DR Congo mission

9 minutes ago
 LESCO releases insolvent institutions' list

LESCO releases insolvent institutions' list

9 minutes ago
 PPSC Chairman Zafar Iqbal addresses his farewell m ..

PPSC Chairman Zafar Iqbal addresses his farewell meeting

16 minutes ago
 Haris Rauf penalized for not joining Pakistan Test ..

Haris Rauf penalized for not joining Pakistan Test squad for Australia tour

30 minutes ago
 Pak IT companies to contribute 3.1b USD in 2024

Pak IT companies to contribute 3.1b USD in 2024

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan