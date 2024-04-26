Naval Chief participates in 19th Western Pacific Naval Symposium in China

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf has participated in the 19th Western Pacific Naval Symposium held in China.

The theme of the 19th Western Pacific Naval Symposium was “A Shared Future with the Sea”, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release on Thursday said.

The naval chiefs and representatives of different countries from around the world participated in the symposium.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf held separate meetings with Commander US Pacific Fleet, First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff of Royal Navy, Commander-in-Chief Russian Federation Navy.

The Naval Chief also met with Chief of Indonesian Navy, Chief of Bangladesh Navy, Chief of Naval Operations of South Korea, Chief of Navy of Singapore and Acting Deputy Commander of Brunei Navy.

During the meetings, the Naval Chief highlighted the role of the Pakistan Navy in dealing with the growing threats in the global maritime domain and the blue economy.

Pakistan Navy has been participating in the Western Pacific Naval Symposium as an observer since 2014

The recent visit of the Chief of the Naval Staff will strengthen bilateral cooperation with participating navies to enhance regional and global maritime security.