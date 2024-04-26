Open Menu

Naval Chief Participates In 19th Western Pacific Naval Symposium In China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2024 | 12:30 AM

Naval Chief participates in 19th Western Pacific Naval Symposium in China

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf has participated in the 19th Western Pacific Naval Symposium held in China.

The theme of the 19th Western Pacific Naval Symposium was “A Shared Future with the Sea”, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release on Thursday said.

The naval chiefs and representatives of different countries from around the world participated in the symposium.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf held separate meetings with Commander US Pacific Fleet, First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff of Royal Navy, Commander-in-Chief Russian Federation Navy.

The Naval Chief also met with Chief of Indonesian Navy, Chief of Bangladesh Navy, Chief of Naval Operations of South Korea, Chief of Navy of Singapore and Acting Deputy Commander of Brunei Navy.

During the meetings, the Naval Chief highlighted the role of the Pakistan Navy in dealing with the growing threats in the global maritime domain and the blue economy.

Pakistan Navy has been participating in the Western Pacific Naval Symposium as an observer since 2014

The recent visit of the Chief of the Naval Staff will strengthen bilateral cooperation with participating navies to enhance regional and global maritime security.

Related Topics

World Pakistan Navy Bangladesh Russia China ISPR Visit Singapore Brunei South Korea From

Recent Stories

Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up again ..

Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up against Pakistan

51 minutes ago
 Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26

Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26

55 minutes ago
 Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings n ..

Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings new misery, disease risk

55 minutes ago
 Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches ..

Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches entry fee

55 minutes ago
 Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till M ..

Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till May 17

55 minutes ago
 Nasreen Noori’s book ‘Popatan Jahra Khwab’ l ..

Nasreen Noori’s book ‘Popatan Jahra Khwab’ launched

1 hour ago
Wafaqi Mohtasib inspection team visits Excise and ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib inspection team visits Excise and taxation office

1 hour ago
 AJLAC announces 5th Conference titled ‘People’ ..

AJLAC announces 5th Conference titled ‘People’s Mandate: Safeguarding Civil ..

2 hours ago
 Pak-US officials engage to enhance trade, investme ..

Pak-US officials engage to enhance trade, investment ties

2 hours ago
 IBCC to promote educational excellence, expand reg ..

IBCC to promote educational excellence, expand regional presence

2 hours ago
 Pakistani 'Blue Helmets' serving UN Peacekeeping M ..

Pakistani 'Blue Helmets' serving UN Peacekeeping Mission in DR Congo set to leav ..

2 hours ago
 Putin says plans to visit China in May

Putin says plans to visit China in May

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan