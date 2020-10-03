UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Naval Chief Pays Farewell Call On Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 07:51 PM

Naval Chief pays farewell call on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee

Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has paid farewell call on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General (CJCSC) Nadeem Raza at Joint Staff Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has paid farewell call on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General (CJCSC) Nadeem Raza at Joint Staff Headquarters .

The CJCSC thanked CNS for his services to the Nation during a long and illustrious career, said a Pakistan Navy press release issued here.

Related Topics

Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Pakistan Navy

Recent Stories

Election Commission of Pakistan regional office is ..

2 minutes ago

Precautionary steps a must to deal with 2nd wave o ..

2 minutes ago

No increase in gas tariff for domestic consumers, ..

2 minutes ago

Pashinyan Says 150 Top Turkish Military Leaders Co ..

2 minutes ago

Two died, one injured in Kuchlak land dispute

34 minutes ago

Football: English Premier League table

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.