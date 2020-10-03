Naval Chief pays farewell call on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee

Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has paid farewell call on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General (CJCSC) Nadeem Raza at Joint Staff Headquarters

The CJCSC thanked CNS for his services to the Nation during a long and illustrious career, said a Pakistan Navy press release issued here.