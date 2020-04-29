UrduPoint.com
Naval Chief Presides Over Command And Staff Conference

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 09:04 PM

Naval Chief presides over Command and Staff Conference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Wednesday presided over Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy at Naval Headquarters where the Field Commanders participated in the conference through Video Tele-conference from respective Field Headquarters.

During the meeting, matters related to geo strategic milieu, national security, operational preparedness, training and welfare of troops were reviewed, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

Detailed briefings on various ongoing and future developmental projects of Pakistan Navy were also given to Chief of the Naval Staff. The forum reviewed the deteriorated security situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) and reaffirmed the support for just and rightful struggle of Kashmiris.

The Naval chief expressed confidence over operational preparedness of the Navy and successful conduct of series of Live Weapon Firings with utmost professionalism and commitment. The forum also discussed countrywide spread of COVID-19 and resolved to maintain operational preparedness and simultaneous support to countrymen through ongoing relief operations being undertaken by Pakistan Navy.

Command & Staff Conference is the apex decision making body of Pakistan Navy in which all Chiefs of Staff, Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders undertake strategic review of Pakistan Navy's Policies and Plans.

