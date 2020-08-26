UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Naval Chief Presides Over Command & Staff Conference At Naval Headquarters Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 05:37 PM

Naval Chief Presides Over Command & Staff Conference At Naval Headquarters Islamabad

Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy concluded at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. The Conference was chaired by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020) Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy concluded at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. The Conference was chaired by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi. The Field Commanders participated in the conference through Video Tele-conference from respective Field Headquarters.

Matters related to geo strategic environment, national security, operational preparedness, training and welfare of troops were reviewed. Comprehensive briefings on diverse developmental projects of Pakistan Navy were also given to Chief of the Naval Staff. While reviewing the continued deteriorated security situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIoJ&K), the forum reaffirmed the support for just and rightful struggle of Kashmiris.

The Naval Chief expressed confidence over combat readiness and significant contributions of the Navy in maritime domain. He emphasized over strengthening maritime security and to effectively respond to any aggression against Pakistan. The Naval Chief lauded the initiatives undertaken towards capability development through acquisition of emerging technologies. He also appreciated the Field Commanders for the on-going relief operation undertaken in support of aggrieved populace in flood- ridden areas of Sindh.

Command & Staff Conference is the apex decision making body of Pakistan Navy in which Chief of the Naval Staff along with all Chiefs of Staff, Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders undertake review of Pakistan Navy’s Policies and Plans.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Islamabad Pakistan Navy Jammu All From

Recent Stories

Commissioner, RPO visit Khanewal to review securit ..

1 second ago

Adequate resources to be provided to PHA for beaut ..

3 seconds ago

Election of Orakzai Literary Jirga postponed

5 seconds ago

US Imposes Visa Restrictions on Chinese Persons Mi ..

11 seconds ago

Economic activities, inflation increasing side by ..

1 hour ago

1st Int'l virtual conference on Pakistan’s hydro ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.