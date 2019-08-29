UrduPoint.com
Naval Chief Presides Over Command & Staff Conference At Naval Headquarters

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 06:26 PM

Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy concluded today at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. The Conference was chaired by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral ZafarMahmoodAbbasi

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019) Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy concluded today at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. The Conference was chaired by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral ZafarMahmoodAbbasi.

Matters related to operational preparedness, developmental plans of Pakistan Navy, prevailing security situation and training & welfare of troops were reviewed. Detailed briefings on various ongoing and future projects and plansof Pakistan Navy were also given to Chief of the Naval Staff.

While making an overall appraisal of the prevalent security environment in the wake of Indian government’s unilateral action to change the status of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK), the forum expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people and reiterated that such acts will neverchange the ground realities and ultimately the Kashmiris will succeed in their just and rightfulstruggle.

The Naval Chiefexpressed confidence over operational preparedness of the Navy and said that the maritime situation was being closely monitored to give a befitting response to any misadventure by the enemy.

Command & Staff Conference is the apex decision making body of Pakistan Navy in which all Chiefs of Staff, Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders undertake strategic review of Pakistan Navy’s Policies and Plans.

