Naval Chief Presides Over Command & Staff Conference At Naval Head Quarters Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 04:35 PM

Naval Chief Presides Over Command & Staff Conference At Naval head quarters Islamabad

Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy concluded at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020) Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy concluded at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. The Conference was chaired by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi. The Field Commanders participated in the conference through Video Tele-conference from respective Field Headquarters.

Matters related to geo strategic milieu, national security, operationalpreparedness, training and welfare of troops were reviewed. Detailed briefings onvarious ongoing and future developmental projects of Pakistan Navy were also given to Chief of the Naval Staff.The forum reviewed the deteriorated security situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) and reaffirmed the support for just and rightful struggle of Kashmiris.

The Naval Chief expressed confidence over operational preparedness of theNavy and successful conduct ofseries of Live Weapon Firingswith utmost professionalism and commitment.The forum alsodiscussed countrywide spread of COVID-19 and resolved to maintain operational preparedness and simultaneoussupport to countrymen through ongoing relief operations being undertaken by Pakistan Navy.

Command & Staff Conference is the apex decision making body of PakistanNavy in which all Chiefs of Staff, Principal Staff Officers and Field Commandersundertake strategic review of Pakistan Navy’s Policies and Plans.

