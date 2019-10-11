Naval Chief represents Pakistan at three-day Sea Power Conference 2019 in Australia

Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi represented Pakistan at three-day Sea Power Conference 2019 in Australia.He also held separate meetings with the naval chiefs of various countries, including Australia, Brunei and the Philippines, on sidelines of the conference

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th October, 2019) Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi represented Pakistan at three-day Sea Power Conference 2019 in Australia.He also held separate meetings with the naval chiefs of various countries, including Australia, Brunei and the Philippines, on sidelines of the conference.They discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral maritime cooperation.

During the meetings, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi highlighted Pakistan's role in Combined Maritime Forces and also threw light on Pakistan Navy's initiative of regional maritime security patrol.He reiterated Pakistan's resolve against terrorism and highlighted Pakistan's role in the efforts being made for global maritime security.The conference, a part of international maritime exposition, is being attended by representatives of over eighty countries.