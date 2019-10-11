UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Naval Chief Represents Pakistan At Three-day Sea Power Conference 2019 In Australia

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 02:57 PM

Naval Chief represents Pakistan at three-day Sea Power Conference 2019 in Australia

Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi represented Pakistan at three-day Sea Power Conference 2019 in Australia.He also held separate meetings with the naval chiefs of various countries, including Australia, Brunei and the Philippines, on sidelines of the conference

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th October, 2019) Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi represented Pakistan at three-day Sea Power Conference 2019 in Australia.He also held separate meetings with the naval chiefs of various countries, including Australia, Brunei and the Philippines, on sidelines of the conference.They discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral maritime cooperation.

During the meetings, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi highlighted Pakistan's role in Combined Maritime Forces and also threw light on Pakistan Navy's initiative of regional maritime security patrol.He reiterated Pakistan's resolve against terrorism and highlighted Pakistan's role in the efforts being made for global maritime security.The conference, a part of international maritime exposition, is being attended by representatives of over eighty countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Navy Australia Brunei Philippines 2019

Recent Stories

Brexit deal hopes hang on British breakfast with B ..

52 seconds ago

'Explosion' on Iranian oil tanker off Saudi coast ..

54 seconds ago

Turkey Syria offensive: Dozens killed as assault c ..

56 seconds ago

DEWA, Alibaba Cloud sign MoU to support innovation ..

14 minutes ago

Nobel win must spur Abiy to enhance rights reforms ..

1 minute ago

Ethiopia 'proud as a nation' of Abiy Nobel win: PM ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.