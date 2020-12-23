UrduPoint.com
Naval Chief Reviews Geo-strategic, National Security Affairs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 09:50 PM

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Wednesday reviewed matters related to geo-strategic milieu, national security, operational preparedness, training and welfare of troops in a Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Wednesday reviewed matters related to geo-strategic milieu, national security, operational preparedness, training and welfare of troops in a Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy.

They meeting was chaired by Naval Chief at Naval Headquarters here, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

The Naval Chief was briefed on various ongoing and future developmental projects of Pakistan Navy.

While reviewing the continued deteriorated security situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJK), the forum reaffirmed the support for just and rightful struggle of Kashmiris.

The Naval Chief expressed confidence over combat readiness of the Navy. He emphasized on strengthening maritime security and to effectively respond to any aggression against Pakistan.

The Naval Chief lauded initiatives taken towards capability development through acquisition of emerging technologies. The forum also discussed COVID-19 situation and reaffirmed implementation of government policies to restrict countrywide spread of the pandemic.

Command and Staff Conference was the apex decision making body of Pakistan Navy in which Chief of the Naval Staff along with Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders undertook review of Pakistan Navy's Policies and Plans.

