Naval Chief says Pak Navy fully prepared, vigilant to guard country’s maritime interests

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2020) Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi said Pakistan Navy was fully capable and vigilantly guarding country's maritime interests.

In his message on the occasion of naval day, Zafar Mahmood said Pakistan Navy was recognized today as a potent naval force in the region and a key partner in international navies' collaborative maritime security initiatives.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi said Pak Navy has also launched its own initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrols to provide secure maritime environment for the good of global commons.

He said as we commemorate the spirit of Navy Day, all ranks of Pakistan Navy reiterate solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren and denounce the blatant annexation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Pakistan will continue to support Kashmiris' just struggle till the resolution of Kashmir issue.

He said with the realization of CPEC Project, Pakistan Navy is alive to its growing responsibilities and role in its success and security of lynchpin Gwadar Port.

The Naval Chief said Pakistan Navy in collaboration with China Geological Survey is engaged in mapping and exploration of offshore hydrocarbon resources.

Earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said the whole nation was united for the defense of the homeland.

In a tweet on Air Defence Day, he said the nation salutes its ‘Shaheens’ who have written eternal stories of courage and bravery for the defense of the homeland today. Shibli Faraz said they were the heroes of the nation who sacrificed their lives for the motherland.