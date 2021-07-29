UrduPoint.com
Naval Chief Takes Aerial Overview Of Grounded Vessel Heng Tong's Defueling

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 08:55 PM

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Thursday carried out an aerial visit of MV HENG TONG 77 grounding site at Karachi Clifton Beach

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Thursday carried out an aerial visit of MV HENG TONG 77 grounding site at Karachi Clifton Beach.

The visit was aimed at reviewing the defueling process of the ship, said a Pakistan Navy news release.

Chief of the Naval Staff monitored the activity from a helicopter and expressed satisfaction on the overall conduct of the operation.

Pakistan Navy rendered technical assistance through its men and material to overcome challenges and difficulties involved in the debunking process.

With all out efforts of Pakistan Navy and other Maritime Stakeholders MV HENG TONG 77 has been successfully and safely defueled.

Reviewing the urgency of situation the decision to defeul the ship was taken on 27 July in meeting of Maritime Disaster Response Committee to minimize the risks of marine pollution.

Keeping in view the weather, wind, tide and other factors, salvage operation for MV HENG TONG 77 is expected to be carried out by mid August.

