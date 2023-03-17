UrduPoint.com

Naval Chief Underscores Importance Of Sacrificing Personal Gains Over National Interests

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2023 | 08:43 PM

Naval Chief underscores importance of sacrificing personal gains over national interests

Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Friday underscored the importance of sacrificing personal gains for the sake of national interests while addressing the Bahria University convocation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Friday underscored the importance of sacrificing personal gains for the sake of national interests while addressing the Bahria University convocation.

The Bahria University (Islamabad Campus) held its 25th Convocation Ceremony, here, and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as the chief guest and awarded medals and merit certificates to the students achieving outstanding performance in academics, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

During the ceremony, 175 Under and Post Graduate students were awarded degrees including the award of 14 Gold and 14 Silver medals for students scoring positions in respective academic disciplines.

While addressing the ceremony, the chief of the naval staff congratulated the students and their parents in the successful achievement of the academic milestone.

He urged the graduates to contribute to society and emphasized the importance of possessing strong character and a positive outlook on life.

The chief guest also praised Bahria University for providing a multidimensional education that is reflected in the strength, diversity and quality of its graduates. He acknowledged the university's initiatives to promote the culture of research & development.

Earlier in his welcome address, Rector Bahria University Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq (Retd) presented the yearly performance of Bahria University. He shared the current learning model at Bahria University which provided students with a transformative experience that aid them in acquiring knowledge, skills and tools for professional, intellectual and personal development.

The ceremony was attended by naval officers, notable civilian community, Bahria University officials and parents of graduating students.

Related Topics

Islamabad Pakistan Navy Education Gold Silver Post Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

First 100% plant-based meat factory in Middle East ..

First 100% plant-based meat factory in Middle East opens in Dubai

3 minutes ago
 International Energy Agency hosts COP28 President- ..

International Energy Agency hosts COP28 President-Designate in climate action ro ..

18 minutes ago
 Latest Twitter File Reveals US Government Ties to ..

Latest Twitter File Reveals US Government Ties to COVID-19 Censorship Online - T ..

13 minutes ago
 NATO Air Force Chiefs Meet at Ramstein Air Base to ..

NATO Air Force Chiefs Meet at Ramstein Air Base to Discuss Defense Capabilities, ..

13 minutes ago
 Turkey to Start Ratification Process for Finland's ..

Turkey to Start Ratification Process for Finland's Accession to NATO - Erdogan

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Australia hold Senior Official & Trade T ..

Pakistan, Australia hold Senior Official & Trade Talks; discuss multi sphere coo ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.